What's a Troll Cake?
Anonymous and delicious.
1. We take an internet comment.
2. Make it into a cake.
3. And then box it up and mail it to the troll who said it. The box includes a copy of their original comment.
You've Got Options.
All orders include trackable shipping and photos of the finished Troll Cake.
Option 1: Troll Cake
You supply the address.
Send us a troll comment and the address of whoever said it. We’ll turn the comment into a custom Troll Cake and mail it to their home or work.
$35
Option 2: Troll Cake + Detective Agency
We track 'em down.
Send us a troll comment. We’ll investigate, make a custom Troll Cake, and mail it to the troll's home or work.
Not all cases will be accepted.
$60
Option 3: Tiny Hands Special
Bigly satisfying.
We'll send a Troll Cake of your preferred Trump tweet to the White House.
Now accepting Trump's verifiable verbal troll comments.
Move on [this offer] like a bitch!
$30
NOTE: These are [joyfully] no longer available.
Option 4: Pre-Trolled Cake
"Donkey Witch" is tough to beat.
Pick any Troll Cake from our website or instagram. We'll recreate it and mail it (with a screengrab of the original comment) wherever you like.
$35
Order a Troll Cake
Tell us which option you'd like — we'll preheat the oven and get back to you for the specifics.
Please note that we can't take every order, but we love laughing at internet maniacs with you and read every request. Oven priority typically goes to the more bizarre cases. Extreme responses to mild situations are a sweet spot.
Da FAQ?
Are they safe to eat? Do they taste good?
Yes! Troll Cakes look mean but taste nice. Each cake is a dense, moist (sorry) chocolate chip brownie with whipped frosting and assorted colorful sprinkles and icing.
Where do you ship?
Anywhere in the USA!
If you have a troll in NYC, ask us about in-person delivery.
Are they safe for people with allergies?
No. We avoid nuts but don't advise sending a Troll Cake to anyone with any kind of severe allergy.
Can I still order the Tiny Hands Special?
No. That chapter is over. Carry the fond memories of unhinged Christmas decorations and remember to vote in local elections.