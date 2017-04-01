What's a Troll Cake?
Anonymous and delicious.
1. We take an internet comment.
2. Make it into a cake.
3. And then box it up and mail it to whoever said it. The box includes a copy of their original comment.
See something? Cake something.
Each cake is copied word-for-word from an internet comment or social media post.
You've Got Options.
All orders include trackable shipping
Option 1: Troll Cake
You supply the address.
Send us a troll comment and the address of whoever said it. We’ll turn the comment into a custom Troll Cake and mail it to their home or work.
$35
Option 2: Troll Cake + Detective Agency
We track 'em down.
Send us a troll comment. We’ll investigate, make a custom Troll Cake, and mail it to the troll's home or work.
Not all cases will be accepted.
$60
Option 3: Tiny Hands Special
Bigly satisfying.
We'll send a Troll Cake of your preferred Trump tweet to the White House.
$30
Option 4: Pre-Trolled Cake
"Donkey Witch" is tough to beat.
Pick any Troll Cake from our website or instagram. We'll recreate it and mail it (with a screengrab of the original comment) wherever you like.
$35
Order a Troll Cake
Tell us which option you'd like.
We'll preheat the oven and get back to you for the specifics.
Da FAQ?
Are they safe to eat? Do they taste good?
Yes! Troll Cakes look mean but taste nice. Each cake is a dense, moist (sorry) chocolate chip brownie with whipped frosting and assorted colorful sprinkles and icing.
Where do you ship?
Anywhere in the USA!
If you have a troll in NYC, ask us about next-day, in-person delivery.
Are they safe for people with allergies?
No. We avoid nuts but don't advise sending a Troll Cake to anyone with any kind of severe allergy.